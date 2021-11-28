Police: Girl kidnapped in South Austin, wakes up in car with no memory of events

Authorities said there is no description of the suspects

CHICAGO – Police in Chicago are investigating the alleged kidnapping and possibly sexual assault of a female minor in the city’s South Austin neighborhood.

According to police, around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, in the area of Pine Avenue and Lake Street, a four-door black sedan with tinted windows followed the girl from Austin College and Career Academy High School.

Once under a viaduct in the area, authorities say three unknown males exited the vehicle and forced the girl inside.

“The victim has no memory of what occurred until she woke up in the back of the vehicle on [Sunday] at approximately 10:45 a.m. on the block of 1700 N. Harlem,” police said in a statement.

Police said there is no description of the offenders. All three were wearing black ski masks, police added.

Chicago police used this incident to remind residents of the following:

Always be aware of your surroundings

Walk/Ride in pairs or groups

Dial 9-1-1 to report suspicious activity immediately

Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police