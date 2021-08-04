Police: Four juveniles nabbed after rideshare driver attacked in South Austin

CHICAGO — A group of teens accused of attacking a rideshare driver Wednesday night in the south Austin neighborhood is in police custody, according to authorities. One teen remains at large.

Around 5:20 p.m., in the 200 block of S. Lotus, police said five male juveniles entered a rideshare driver’s car and struck him repeatedly.

The 41-year-old driver was able to escape, police said. He was taken to Loretto Hospital in good condition and treated for a head laceration.   

Four of the teens were found in the 100 block of S. Lotus with the car and taken into custody a short time later. 

An investigation is ongoing.

