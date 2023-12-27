CHICAGO — Chicago police found a woman shot dead after responding to an auto accident Tuesday night in the Austin neighborhood on the city’s West Side.

Officers arrived to the scene in the 4800 block of W. Thomas St. just before 9 p.m. Tuesday and found that a vehicle had struck two unoccupied parked vehicles. Officers also found an unidentified female victim, approximately 30 years old, in the driver’s seat of the vehicle that struck the parked cars with a gunshot wound to the head.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a witness told officers they observed an unidentified male and female flee from the vehicle after the crash occurred.

Police say there is nobody in custody, and Area Four Detectives are investigating.