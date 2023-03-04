CHICAGO — Chicago police said a driver crashed into a building Saturday morning in Irving Park after they exchanged gunfire with another driver.

Around 10:10 a.m., Chicago Police Department officers were called to the 4500 block of West Irving Park Road after a driver crashed into a building.

Officers later determined that driver and another driver exchanged gunfire as they were driving eastbound, according to police.

Both of the drivers left the scene and no injuries were reported at the scene.

The incident is under investigation by Area Five detectives.