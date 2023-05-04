CHICAGO — Police are warning the public after multiple incidents where dating social media users were robbed at gunpoint on Chicago’s West side.

Individuals reportedly agreed to meet with someone they met on a dating social media app, but were later attacked and robbed by two to three individuals at a meeting location in Lawndale.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the victims were robbed at gunpoint, duct taped, and forced to handover their banking and credit card information.

Nine incidents occurred between March 6 and April 28, during the hours of 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., all within the 1800 and 1900 block of South Springfield Avenue in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood.

The Chicago Police Department describe the suspects as two or three African American men in their late twenties, between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-11, wearing dark clothing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-8253.