CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was allegedly served hair and dirt after ordering from a Wendy’s drive-thru.

The alleged incident happened at around 1:30 a.m. at a Wendy’s located in the 1600 block of West Division Street.

Police said a female on-duty officer ordered food from the drive-thru and began to eat. While eating, police said she discovered hair and dirt in her food.

The officer declined medical attention and CPD said detectives are investigating.

No one is in custody.