CHICAGO — A woman accused of several burglaries and mail thefts around the Chicago area has been taken into custody, according to the United States Postal Inspection Service.

In a security video, the suspect, who can be seen using a postal master key, opened the mailboxes in a Bucktown apartment complex and stole several packages and envelopes from the residents.

The Postal Inspection Service says the suspect, 33-year-old Kalea Blanke, was identified thanks to a joint investigation with the Chicago Police Department.

“The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is dedicated to defending the nation’s mail system from criminal activity, preserving the integrity of the U.S. Mail, and protecting United States Postal Service employees.” Ruth Mendonça, Inspector in Charge of the Chicago Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, said. “We value our law enforcement partners and their support of our mission.”

Authorities say Blanke has been charged with one count of burglary, six counts of residential burglary, one count of possession of burglary tools, and one count of identity theft related to mail thefts.