Police: Cell phone left at Chicago murder scene leads to suspected shooter

CHICAGO – Authorities in Chicago say a cell phone left at a murder scene helped them track down the suspected shooter.

According to police, 28-year-old Calvin Jones is facing murder charges linked to a Valentine’s Day fatal shooting. Jones is accused of killing Pierre Anderson in the city’s Austin neighborhood.

Prosecutors say Jones left his cell phone at the scene. Inside the phone, police say they found text messages bragging about his gun. Messages on the phone also helped police track down a rental car, which the department says, was used in the shooting.

A bullet located also matched gunfire at the scene of the crime.

Jones is being held without bond.