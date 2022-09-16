CHICAGO — A car was stolen Friday evening in Chatham with an 8-year-old boy inside, CPD said.

It happened at around 4:53 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Ellis.

Police said an 8-year-old boy was inside of a Kia when an unknown suspect broke in and drove away with the boy still inside.

No suspects are in custody and CPD told WGN News they are actively searching for the boy. An Amber Alert has not been issued at this time.

Anyone with information can call 911.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.