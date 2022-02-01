Police arrest suspect in antisemitic vandalism in West Rogers Park

CHICAGO — A person is in custody after a string of antisemitic vandalism attacks in West Rogers Park.

The weekend attacks happened along a stretch of Devon Avenue and Albany to Richmond.

On Sunday, a swastika was found spray-painted on the backside of the Free Russian-Jewish Community Synagogue near the corner of Devon Avenue and Richmond Street. Police said a man tagged the building and a cargo container and verbally assaulted a man before fleeing the scene.

On Saturday, the Concerned Citizens League was made aware of three separate incidents where windows were broken.

The CCL said a location near Devon Avenue and Richmond Street, as well as the Tel Aviv Bakery, had their windows smashed.

Police said the person in custody likely acted alone and may be responsible for previous, similar attacks in the area.