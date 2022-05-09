CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for help in finding a man responsible for three attacks against women in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood.

According to a police alert, the first incident happened on April 11 in the 2000 block of North Humboldt Blvd. Police said the man made entry into a building and knocked on the door of a 36-year-old woman, asking if a tenant lived in the building.

The man attempted to forcefully make entry into her apartment, then pepper sprayed the woman and ran out of the building, according to police.

The second incident happened on May 5 around 3:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Humboldt Blvd. The police alert said a man followed a 39-year-old woman as she entered her building, grabbed her and slammed her head against the wall before sexually assaulting her.

The third incident happened on May 7 around 3:30 a.m. on the 2000 block of North Humboldt Blvd. Police said a man approached the woman from behind as she entered her building. He grabbed her and placed a black bag over her head. To fraught the attack, the woman lowered her body and screamed causing the offender to run, according to police.

In all three incidents, police said the man is described as possibly a male Hispanic or Middle Eastern, 5’06 to 5’10, 170 pounds wearing a vest or construction vest or Amazon vest and surgical mask.

Anyone with information is urged to call Area 5 Detectives at (312) 746-6554.