Police: 9-year-old girl critical following double shooting on South Side

CHICAGO — A 9-year-old girl is in critical condition following a double shooting on the South Side.

At around 2:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 79th and Maryland on the report of a person shot. When they arrived, they discovered a 9-year-old girl shot in the head and a 61-year-old man was shot in the foot.

The girl was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition and the man was transported in good condition.

No suspects are in custody as Area Two detectives continue to investigate.

The shooting comes after Chicago police touted Thursday that there’s been fewer murders in 2021 than 2020 — a two percent difference.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

Here's a quick look at Chicago's crime stats compared to the same time last year. Not quite as cheery as police brass and the mayor would have you believe; but some progress is being made. https://t.co/FsloOk5cK8 @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/zFp5jmpHlG — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) July 1, 2021