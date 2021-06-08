Police: 9-year-old boy suffers graze wound to head in Back of the Yards shooting

CHICAGO — A 9-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night in Back of the Yards.

The shooting happened just after 6:50 p.m. near 54th and Morgan. Police said a 9-year-old boy was near the front yard of a residence he was struck by gunfire coming from an unknown direction.

The boy suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition by his own mother.

It comes after a violent weekend where an 11-year-old was shot and two teens passed away as a result of gunshot wounds. One of the teens, a 14-year-old girl, was also shot in Back of the Yards.

She passed away three days after being shot in the head in the 4800 block of South Wood Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Repeated scenes of tragedy prompted an urgent plea from crisis responder Andrew Holmes.

“Due to the increase in gun violence, parents, I’m asking cover and protect your children,” said Holmes.

No suspects are in custody as police continue to investigate. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.