CHICAGO — A 76-year-old woman was found beaten to death Monday afternoon on the Northwest Side.

At around 3:45 p.m., police responded to the 4600 block of West Schubert Avenue on the report of a domestic-related incident.

Police believe a 20-year-old man beat the 76-year-old woman with unknown weapons. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 20-year-old man was taken into custody and charges are pending.