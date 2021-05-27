Police: 7-year-old suffers graze wound, man injured in South Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO – A 7-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man were shot inside of a vehicle Thursday afternoon on the South Side, police said.

Just before 3 p.m., officers were notified of a drive-by shooting in the 1700 block of East 95th Street. Police said an unknown vehicle pulled up to another and an occupant fired shots into it.

A 7-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the ear and a 28-year-old man was struck in the chin. Both self-transported to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

No suspects are in custody at this time. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.