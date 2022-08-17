CHICAGO — A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting inside a South Side residence on Wednesday.

At around 2:20 p.m., police responded to the 6100 block of South Vernon Avenue on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 6-year-old boy was inside of an apartment when he was shot in the back by an unknown suspect.

The boy was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

