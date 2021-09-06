Police: 50-year-old man shot, killed while driving on West Side

CHICAGO — A 50-year-old man was shot and killed Monday morning while driving on the West Side.

Just after 6:20 a.m., police responded to the 4200 block of West Washington Street on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 50-year-old was driving when he was shot in the head, mouth, chest and right arm. The vehicle subsequently crashed into a fixed object and the man was pronounced dead the scene.

No suspects are in custody.

The shooting followed a violent holiday weekend in Chicago where over 50 were shot — including at least four deaths.

The youngest victim is 4-year-old Mychal Moultry Jr. who was shot just after 9 p.m. Friday in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue. Police said the boy was struck in the head while sleeping in a home after bullets entered through a window from an unknown direction.