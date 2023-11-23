CHICAGO — Five teens were shot outside of the United Center early Thursday morning after a concert let out.

Just before 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of West Monroe on the report of a shooting.

The shots fired caused a commotion outside of the United Center after Rod Wave and Ari Lennox’s concert.

CPD believes an unknown gunman fired shots from a vehicle; striking a 15-year-old boy, two 16-year-old boys and two 18 year olds.

All of the victims were transported in good condition.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.