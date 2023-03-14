CHICAGO — Five people were robbed in a span of ten minutes Monday night near the University of Chicago.

According to University of Chicago police, the first armed robbery happened at around 7:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Kimbark. Three suspects robbed one person on a sidewalk and fled in a white Kia.

At around 7:35 p.m., two more people were robbed by the same group in the 5100 block of South Kenwood. Then five minutes later, two more were robbed in the 1200 block of East 57th Street.

The three suspects were later arrested at 38th and Cottage Grove and a handgun was recovered, police said.