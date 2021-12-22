Police: 49-year-old man shot in Bucktown during attempted carjacking

CHICAGO – A 49-year-old man was shot in Bucktown during an attempted carjacking Wednesday afternoon.

At around 12:10 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of West Shakespeare Avenue.

Police said a 49-year-old man was approached by two unknown suspects who demanded his vehicle.

At least one suspect fired shots, striking the man in the leg. At this time, it’s unknown if the man’s vehicle was carjacked.

The man was transported to Illinois Masonic in good condition.

The shooting comes as Bucktown residents have hired private security due to a rise in carjackings and robberies.

No suspects are in custody as police continue to investigate. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.