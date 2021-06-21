Police: 4-year-old, 17-year-old shot on South Side; both good condition

CHICAGO — A 4-year-old boy and a 17-year-old were shot on the South Side Monday afternoon.

Just after 1:45 p.m., police responded to the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue on the report of a double shooting. Police found a 4-year-old boy who suffered a gunshot wound to the left hand and a 17-year-old boy who was shot in the left foot.

The 4-year-old was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition and the teen was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition.

Police did not say if anyone is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.