CHICAGO — Four people were shot and two were killed in the South Chicago neighborhood Sunday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened around 6:47 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Kingston Avenue when the four victims were standing on a porch in front of a residence when an unknown offender walked up to them, pulled out a handgun and fired shots.

Two victims, a 20-year-old male and an 18-year-old male, were shot multiple times each before being taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Another 18-year-old male was shot in the forearm and thigh before being taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

Another 20-year-old male was shot in the abdomen before being taken to the same hospital as the other victims in fair condition as well.

Police said there are no offenders in custody and area detectives are investigating.