CHICAGO — The death of a 4-month-old Chicago girl is being investigated as a homicide by Chicago police.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office concluded the child died from multiple injuries from child abuse and ruled her death a homicide Saturday afternoon.

Police said a female witness saw a 4-month-old girl choking while inside an apartment in the 4700 block of North Lawndale Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16. After police arrived, the 4-month-old girl was taken to Lutheran General Hospital unresponsive.

According to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), they have had prior contact with the family, and are also investigating the case.

Area Five detectives are investigating this incident.

No other information is available at this time.