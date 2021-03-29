Police: 4 men shot on I-57 late Sunday night

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after four men were shot while traveling northbound on I-57 Sunday night.

Just after 11:45 p.m., police said shots were fired at a vehicle traveling in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 127th Street. Chicago police discovered four men who were injured as a result of the shooting at 87th Street and State Street.

A 30-year-old man from Park Forest, a 22-year-old man from Bloomington, a 21-year-old man from Bloomington and a 21-year-old man from Lansing were all transported with non life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400.