Police: 4 men in motorcycle club shot on South Side

CHICAGO – Four men belonging to a motorcycle club were shot Wednesday night on the South Side, police said.

At around 9:30 p.m., authorities responded to the 7000 block of South Vincennes on the report of a shooting.

Paramedics located four men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, a 52-year-old man, was shot multiple times and transported to the University of Chicago in critical condition.

Three other men, ages 44, 57 and 65, were shot and transported to the University of Chicago and St. Bernard in fair condition.

Police said the victims are part of a motorcycle club and believe a suspect or multiple suspects fired shots at them from a vehicle. It’s unknown if the victims were on motorcycles at the time of the shooting.

No suspects are in custody and police do not have a description of the vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.