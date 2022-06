CHICAGO — A 3-year-old girl was shot while in a vehicle Thursday evening in Little Village.

At around 5 p.m., police responded to the 4000 block of West 26th Street on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 3-year-old girl was traveling in a vehicle westbound when she was shot in the leg by an unknown suspect.

She was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.