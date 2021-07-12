Police: 3-year-old boy grazed by bullet on West Side

CHICAGO — A 3-year-old boy is expected to be OK after suffering a graze wound following a shooting on Chicago’s West Side.

According to police, just before 4 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was driving on the 3700 block of W. 16th Street. The 3-year-old occupant sustained a graze wound to the lower back by an unknown offender, police said.

The woman then drove the child to Loretto Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No further details on the shooting were made available by police.

An investigation is ongoing.

