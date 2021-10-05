Police: 3 teens stabbed on Near West Side during brawl

CHICAGO — Three teens were stabbed Tuesday afternoon during a brawl on the Near West Side.

Just after 3:30 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of West Adams Avenue on the report of a fight.

Police said 10 to 15 people were fighting each other near Chicago Bulls College Prep. During the fight, a suspect produced a sharp object and stabbed three teen boys; two 15 year olds and a 17-year-old.

They were transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No suspects are in custody as detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.