CHICAGO — Three people were shot while driving early Friday morning on the South Side.

At around 1:40 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of West 95th Street on the report of multiple people shot.

Police said a 28-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were shot while traveling in a vehicle.

The man sustained two gunshot wounds to the chest and the woman sustained a graze wound to the thigh. The man was transported in critical condition and the woman was transported in good condition.

Another man, 31, was shot in a separate vehicle as a result of the incident. He was transported in fair condition.

No one is in custody.