CHICAGO — Three people were shot Sunday night on the Dan Ryan.

At around 9 p.m., authorities responded to the area of I-94 and 120th Street on the report of a shooting. One person suffered life-threatening injuries and two people were transported with non life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

Southbound lanes were reopened at around 12:20 a.m.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting can call police at 847-294-4400.