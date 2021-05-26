Police: 3 men injured in West Englewood drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after three men were injured in a drive-by shooting in West Englewood Wednesday night.

Just before 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 6700 block of South Ada Street on the report of a shooting. Police believe an unknown suspect fired shots from a silver four-door sedan following a verbal altercation.

Police said three men, ages 45, 44 and 27 were all shot, stabilized and transported to area hospitals.

There is no one in custody as police continue to investigate. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.