Family and friends of victims of a shooting outside a banquet hall wait outside the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Sunday morning May 30, 2021. The gunfire erupted early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah, police told news outlets. (Devoun Cetourte/Miami Herald via AP)

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man was shot to death in the city’s North Austin neighborhood Friday night, according to police.

Police said the man was in a backyard in the 5200 block of West LeMoyne Avenue at approximately 7:25 p.m. when a perpetrator shot him in the head and fled the scene.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.