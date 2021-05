CHICAGO — A 22-year-old woman was injured in a shooting in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the woman was on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of South Keeler Avenue at approximately 4:30 p.m. when she sustained a gunshot wound to the face by an unknown perpetrator.

The woman was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and is listed in good condition. The shooting is under investigation.