CHICAGO — A 21-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday evening after confronting burglars in a garage on the South Side.

At around 7:45 p.m., police responded to the 7500 block of South Wolcott on the report of a person shot.

Police believe a woman, 21, walked out to the garage of a residence while it was being burglarized. While she tried to confront the suspects, police said one of them shot her in the chest, back and arm.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.