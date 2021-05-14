Police: 2-year-old girl wounded in Little Village drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — A 2-year-old girl has been hospitalized Friday night after suffering a gunshot wound in Little Village.

Just before 7 p.m., Chicago police responded to the 2800 block of West 26th Street on the report of a shooting. They said a 2-year-old girl was traveling inside a vehicle when another car drove up along side and fired shots.

The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the body and someone transported the child to Mount Sinai in good condition. She was then transported to Stroger Hospital.

No suspects are in custody as Area Four detectives continue to investigate.

The shooting comes after an 8-year-old boy was shot Thursday night in Lawndale. Police said they found 30 shell casings at the scene and he was an unintended target.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.