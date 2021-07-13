Police: 2-year-old boy critical following double shooting in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO — A 2-year-old is in critical condition following a double shooting Tuesday night in Humboldt Park.

Just before 7:30 p.m., authorities responded to the 1500 block of North Tripp Avenue on the report of a shooting.

A 2-year-old boy and a 32-year-old man were in front of a residence when an unknown dark-colored vehicle pulled up and a suspect exited the vehicle and fired shots in their direction. The boy was shot in the left leg and the man was shot in the face, police said.

The victims self-transported to St. Mary’s before they were transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.