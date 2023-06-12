CHICAGO — Two women were mugged for their cell phones in Lincoln Park nine minutes apart and less than three miles away from each incident Monday evening.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a 26-year-old woman reported she was walking west on Armitage Ave just before 4:25 p.m. on Monday when an unknown offender approached her from behind her, hit and pushed her. The suspect then took the woman’s phone and fled in a four-door white sedan.

Nine minutes later and almost three miles away, another woman, 30, reported that she was walking south on Belden Ave when someone approached her from behind and took her cell phone out of her hand.

The suspect then fled in a white sedan south on Belden.

No further information has been made available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

