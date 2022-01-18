Police: 2 teens shot walking down West Englewood street

CHICAGO — Two teens were shot Tuesday afternoon while walking down a street in West Englewood.

Just after 12:05 p.m., police responded to the 6500 block of South Paulina on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were walking down the street when an unknown black vehicle approached and shots were fired in their direction.

The boy was shot in the chin and the girl was shot in the thigh. They were both transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Police said the offending vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.