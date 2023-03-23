CHICAGO — Two people were shot while they were inside a business Thursday evening on Chicago’s South Side, according to police.

A man, 38, and a woman, 48, were shot around 5:20 p.m. in the 700 block of East 79th Street, near South Cottage Grove Avenue.

The man was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The woman was shot in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, according to police.

Police haven’t said if any arrests have been made.