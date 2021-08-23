Police: 2 shot on inbound Eisenhower, all lanes closed

CHICAGO — All inbound lanes of the Eisenhower on the West Side are closed after two people were shot on it Monday afternoon.

At around 2:20 p.m., Illinois State Police received a report of a shooting on I-290 near California Avenue. Police to two gunshot victims self-transported themselves to a local hospital.

All inbound lanes have been shut down at Western Avenue for the investigation.

No conditions were given for the victims.

Last week, Illinois State Police announced that license plate reader cameras are coming soon to Chicago area expressways.

Earlier in the year, ISP received a $12.5 million grant for the purchase of the specialized cameras to read license plates at high speeds.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.