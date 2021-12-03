Police: 3 men shot near Garfield Red Line station during attempted robbery

CHICAGO — Three men were shot Friday afternoon near the Garfield Red Line station during an attempted robbery.

At around 12:40 p.m., police responded the 200 block of West Garfield, near the CTA station, on the report of a shooting.

Police said two 32-year-old men and a 43-year-old man were on a sidewalk when two gunman approached them, demanding their shopping bags and personal items. The men refused and one of the gunman shot both of them, police said.

The 32-year-old men were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. The 43-year-old was transported in good condition.

As a result of the shooting, Red Line trains are bypassing the Garfield station.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

