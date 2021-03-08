Police: 2 men shot, killed in West Pullman

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after two men were shot and killed Monday evening in West Pullman.

Officers were called to the 0-100 block of East 119th Street at around 5:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were on the sidewalk when they were shot. The 20-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and the 22-year-old died at Christ Hospital.

No suspects are in custody as detectives continue to investigate. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.