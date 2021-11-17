Police: 2 men arrested for shooting of armored car guards, killing accomplices short time later

CHICAGO — Two men have been arrested for the shooting of two armored car guards and then allegedly killing their accomplices a short time later Monday on the South Side.

Police said the truck was in the 200 block of West 83rd Street around 10:30 a.m. The guards were loading an ATM machine when a group, later identified as Antwon Montgomery and Deandre Jennings, allegedly approached the guards and demanded money.

Antwon Montgomery

Deandre Jennings

One of the guards, a 47-year-old LaShonda Hearts, was then shot six times, according to police. She died at the hospital.

The second guard, a 46-year-old man was shot twice in the stomach area. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Around 30 minutes after the shooting of the guards, police believe Jennings and Montgomery, along with two others, robbed a cell phone store in the 6700 block of South Stony Island.

Detectives believe Jennings and Montgomery were responsible for shooting and killing their two accomplices in the 8700 block of South Saginaw. Detectives came to that conclusion after recovering stolen cell phones in the vehicle the men were shot to death in.

Jennings and Montgomery are charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.