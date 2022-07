CHICAGO — Four people were shot Friday night on the West Side.

At around 9:05 p.m., authorities responded to the 3800 block of West Monroe Street.

Police said two men, 41 and 25, and two women, 36 and 20, were shot as a result of the shooting.

The 25-year-old man was shot in the back and transported in serious condition. All of the other victims were transported in good condition.

There is no one in custody, police said.