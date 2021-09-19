Police: 2 killed in West Pullman double shooting

CHICAGO – Two men were killed in broad daylight Sunday afternoon in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood.

According to police, two unknown offenders shot a 28-year-old man and a 33-year-old male as they stood outside in the 11800 block of S, Emerald Ave.

The 28-year-old man, who suffered a gunshot wound to the head, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 33-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head, chest and rear. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The gunmen fled the scene.

No offenders are in custody. An investigation is ongoing.

