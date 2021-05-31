Police: 2 injured, 1 in critical condition in Northwest Side shooting

An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CHICAGO — A 31-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were injured in a shooting in the city’s Belmont-Cragin neighborhood Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the men were standing outside in the 5700 block of West Grand Avenue just before 3:45 a.m. when an unknown man approached them and asked the men what gang they were in.

After the victims responded that they were not involved in a gang, the perpetrator drew a weapon and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

The 31-year-old man was struck in the leg and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition. The 33-year-old man was struck in the arm and torso and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.