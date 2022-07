CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed while inside a vehicle in Douglass Park on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 1 p.m., police responded to the 1600 block of South Farrar Drive on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 19-year-old man was inside of a vehicle in Douglass Park when he was shot multiple times in the head and body.

He was pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

No suspects are in custody.