Police: 18-year-old man critical after Brighton Park drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon in Brighton Park.

Just before 1:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of West 43rd Street on the report of a shooting.

Police believe an 18-year-old man was near a sidewalk when an occupant from an unknown vehicle fired shots. The man was struck in the head and chest, police said.

He was transported to Mt. Sinai in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody as police investigate. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.