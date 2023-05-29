CHICAGO — A 17-year-old high school baseball player was shot after opening the front door of his Jeffery Manor home Friday night.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the 17-year-old opened his front door on the 9700 block of South Merrill Avenue in Chicago’s Jeffery Manor neighborhood just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26.

The teen’s father, South Shore father and youth leader LaVonte Stewart, said his son was shot after they ordered food to their home.

The teen reportedly heard shots and felt pain after opening the front door of his Jeffery Manor home. He then realized he had sustained a gunshot wound to the upper left thigh and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital. The teen was admitted in good condition.

No one has been taken into custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Stewert works hard to keep kids safe and away from gun violence through his non-profit organization called “Lost Boyz.”

“I talked with Mayor Johnson and other community leaders for me working on violence pretention for youth it was a pivotal moment: Should I keep doing the work I’m doing? Are we making a difference?” Stewert said.

He said believes he is, and he will be going to double down on his efforts, as well as city funding for trauma support for victims.

The weekend violence began Friday evening with shots fired at North Avenue Beach. The shootings continued throughout the weekend, keeping police and first responders busy.

At least 48 people were shot across Chicago over the holiday weekend, as of Monday afternoon, including nine victims who died from their injures.

According to the Chicago Police Department, two 2-year-old children were shot in separate accidental incidents on Saturday evening.