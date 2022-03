CHICAGO — A 17-year-old girl was shot Sunday night on Chicago’s Near South Side.

Around 9 p.m. in the 1700 block of S Wentworth Ave., police say two men approached the girl, one of which opened fire.

Police say the girl suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of her neck. Paramedics transported the 17-year-old to Stroger hospital in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.